LAKE CITY -- Frances Annette Hancock, 81, died Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at MUSC in Florence.Mrs. Hancock was born on April 7, 1938, in Florence County, daughter of the late Lloyd McCoy Ward and Christine Horne Ward. She was a graduate of Lake City High School and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. Mrs. Annette was the owner and operator of Annie's Fashions and Hancock's Grocery for over 30 years. She was well known in the community for her corner store, giving spirit, work ethic and her famous hotdogs and homemade chili. After retirement, she enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family she so dearly loved. She also leaves behind an abundance of lifelong friends. Surviving are her children, Carlene Hancock Lowder and Lyle Hancock, both of Lake City and Debbie Bramett of Gaston; grandchildren, DeDe Lowder of Scranton, Candice (Erin) Pearson of Greenville, NC, Amanda McKinney of Washington, NC, Doug (Stephanie) Bramlett of Gaston and Chrissy (Morgan) Wofford of Leesville; thirteen great grandchildren; brother, McCoy Ward of Marion, NC; and a sister-in-law, Ann Ward of Surfside. Mrs. Hancock was preceded in death by a brother, Ashby Ward and a sister-in-law, Bobbie Jo Ward. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Friday, October 25, 2019, at Calvary Baptist Church, with burial to follow at Lake City Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6:00 8:00 PM, Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Carolina Funeral Home, Scranton. Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, PO Box 1147, Lake City, South Carolina, 29560.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.