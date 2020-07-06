MARION -- Florence Wiggins Cranford, 91, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, funeral services will be held at a later date.Mrs. Cranford was born in Marion, a daughter of the late Harmon and Eva Harrelson Wiggins. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Paul Cranford. She was a retired Registered Nurse and member of Marion First United Methodist Church.Surviving are her brother, Hamp Wiggins and his wife, Patricia, of Marion, SC and sister, Eleanor Wiggins Faulk and her husband, Stacy of Marion, SC.An online register is available at RIchardsonFH.net.

