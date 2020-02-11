Florence Marie Hanscom Cribb, 75, of Florence, passed away on Tuesday, February 10, 2020.Mrs. Cribb was born in Somerville, Mass. a daughter of the late Floyd R. Hanscom and Evelyn Walker Hanscom. She was a member of Trinity Evangelical Presbyterian Church and retired from 20 years of working for Pee Dee Radiology after working with Florence General and Carolinas Hospital System.Surviving are her husband of 57 years, Thomas Cribb; son, Tommy (Robin) Cribb; daughter, Wendy (Gene) Langley; grandchildren, Ashley Stewart, Hunter Cribb, Jordan Langley, Brandon Langley, and Meredith Langley; great-grandchildren, Larkin Yarborough, Harper Langley, Lorelei Langley, and River Morse; brother, Victor A. (Ginger) Donald; sister, Mildred Rita Branham.Memorials may be made to Trinity Presbyterian Youth Ministry, 1021 S. Ebenezer Road, Florence, SC 29501.The family will receive friends from 6 8 pm Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Friday at Trinity Evangelical Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow in the Florence National Cemetery.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.

To send flowers to the family of Florence Cribb, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 13
Visitation
Thursday, February 13, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC 29505
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Florence's Visitation begins.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.