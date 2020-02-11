Florence Marie Hanscom Cribb, 75, of Florence, passed away on Tuesday, February 10, 2020.Mrs. Cribb was born in Somerville, Mass. a daughter of the late Floyd R. Hanscom and Evelyn Walker Hanscom. She was a member of Trinity Evangelical Presbyterian Church and retired from 20 years of working for Pee Dee Radiology after working with Florence General and Carolinas Hospital System.Surviving are her husband of 57 years, Thomas Cribb; son, Tommy (Robin) Cribb; daughter, Wendy (Gene) Langley; grandchildren, Ashley Stewart, Hunter Cribb, Jordan Langley, Brandon Langley, and Meredith Langley; great-grandchildren, Larkin Yarborough, Harper Langley, Lorelei Langley, and River Morse; brother, Victor A. (Ginger) Donald; sister, Mildred Rita Branham.Memorials may be made to Trinity Presbyterian Youth Ministry, 1021 S. Ebenezer Road, Florence, SC 29501.The family will receive friends from 6 8 pm Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Friday at Trinity Evangelical Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow in the Florence National Cemetery.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Service information
Feb 13
Visitation
Thursday, February 13, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC 29505
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC 29505
