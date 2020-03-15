Flora Mae Jackson Simmons, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020, surrounded by her family. Mrs. Simmons, 86, of Florence, SC, was born in Green Sea, SC, to the late Aubrey Brooks and Tressie Lee Todd Jackson and was the eighth of 11 siblings. She is predeceased by her husband, the late Fred Simmons, whom she married on December 31, 1952, and her siblings Earl Jackson, Ruby Lee Dorman, Frank Jackson, Austin Jackson and Jim Jackson.Mrs. Simmons is survived by her daughters Wanda (David) Hanna, Janet Simmons, Dianne (Stephen) Welch, and Kathy (Sammy) Cheek all of Florence; her granddaughters Lacey (Wes) Daniels of Hartsville, Samantha (Brent) Dubay of Charleston, Logan Edens of Benson, NC and Shannon Cheek of Columbia; and her great-grandsons Wilson and Simmons Daniels; her sisters Lois Summerford and Louise Martin; her brothers Bruce Jackson, Brooks (Patricia) Jackson and Eugene (Susie) Jackson; and sisters-in-law Arlene Jackson, Irene Daniel, Louise Strickland and Vera Mae Simmons; and many special nieces and nephews. Mrs. Simmons attended Green Sea High School and Flora McDonald College and was an active and lifelong member of Pisgah United Methodist Church. She and her late husband raised their family on a farm where they grew tobacco, corn, wheat and soybeans. She will lovingly be remembered as Mama and Grammy and for her love of gospel music, flowers and hummingbirds, sitting outside under the pecan tree, and enjoying life with her family on the farm. A visitation for Mrs. Flora Mae Simmons will be held Monday, March 16 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 17 at 3:00 p.m. at Pisgah United Methodist Church, 621 N. Ebenezer Road; the entombment will follow at Florence Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, 3320 South Cashua Drive. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorials be made to Pisgah United Methodist Church.Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.

