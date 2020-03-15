Flora Mae Jackson Simmons, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020, surrounded by her family. Mrs. Simmons, 86, of Florence, SC, was born in Green Sea, SC, to the late Aubrey Brooks and Tressie Lee Todd Jackson and was the eighth of 11 siblings. She is predeceased by her husband, the late Fred Simmons, whom she married on December 31, 1952, and her siblings Earl Jackson, Ruby Lee Dorman, Frank Jackson, Austin Jackson and Jim Jackson.Mrs. Simmons is survived by her daughters Wanda (David) Hanna, Janet Simmons, Dianne (Stephen) Welch, and Kathy (Sammy) Cheek all of Florence; her granddaughters Lacey (Wes) Daniels of Hartsville, Samantha (Brent) Dubay of Charleston, Logan Edens of Benson, NC and Shannon Cheek of Columbia; and her great-grandsons Wilson and Simmons Daniels; her sisters Lois Summerford and Louise Martin; her brothers Bruce Jackson, Brooks (Patricia) Jackson and Eugene (Susie) Jackson; and sisters-in-law Arlene Jackson, Irene Daniel, Louise Strickland and Vera Mae Simmons; and many special nieces and nephews. Mrs. Simmons attended Green Sea High School and Flora McDonald College and was an active and lifelong member of Pisgah United Methodist Church. She and her late husband raised their family on a farm where they grew tobacco, corn, wheat and soybeans. She will lovingly be remembered as Mama and Grammy and for her love of gospel music, flowers and hummingbirds, sitting outside under the pecan tree, and enjoying life with her family on the farm. A visitation for Mrs. Flora Mae Simmons will be held Monday, March 16 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 17 at 3:00 p.m. at Pisgah United Methodist Church, 621 N. Ebenezer Road; the entombment will follow at Florence Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, 3320 South Cashua Drive. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorials be made to Pisgah United Methodist Church.Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Official: S.C. Governor to announce temporary closure of all schools for two weeks
-
Former Florence sheriff mentioned in late night talk show segment about sheriffs
-
Florence, Darlington schools prepare for COVID-19
-
New bar and restaurant coming to Hartsville
-
Spectrum offering free broadband for 60 days
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Promotions
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.