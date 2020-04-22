DARLINGTON -- Mary Faye McKnight McGuigan, age 83, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020. A graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 25th at Grove Hill Cemetery, directed by Belk Funeral Home. Born September 11, 1936, Faye was the daughter of the late Reice and Ethel Cassidy McKnight. She worked in the restaurant industry in Darlington and Florence for many years. Surviving are her daughters, Deborah Lynn Hutchison, Wanda Alene Parker, and Angela Marie McGuigan; grandchildren, Whittany (Matt) Green, Rachel (Keaton) Lutcken, Eric William Joseph Filyaw; great-grandchildren, Aubrey Anne Green, Savannah Rae Green, and Avery Faye Lutcken; sisters, Betty Foster and Carolyn Schwichtenberg. She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Joseph McGuigan; siblings, Willis McKnight, Irene Fortner, Ernest "Arnis" McKnight, Jim, Walter, Bill, and Wesley McKnight.Memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org; or to St. Jude Children's Hospital, www.stjude.org. A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Faye McGuigan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.