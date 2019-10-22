Mrs. Fannie Brooks McElveen Smoot, 94, was born on June 25, 1925 in Florence County, SC. She was the daughter of the late Mr. Melvin and Mrs. Nellie Jordan Brooks. She departed this life on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Millennium Post Acute Rehabilitation in West Columbia, SC. She was the widow of David McElveen, Jr. and Charlie L. Smoot, Jr. Public Viewing will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 6-9pm at the Chapel of Savannah Grove Baptist Church.Mrs. Smoot will be placed in the church on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 12noon for viewing until the hour of service.Funeral Services will be held at 1pm on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Savannah Grove 2620 Alligator Road Effingham, SC 29541, with Rev. Dr. Ralph W. Canty, Sr., Pastor, Officiating. Interment will follow in James Memorial Gardens. Job's Mortuary, Inc., 312 S. Main Street is in charge of arrangements.Online memorials may be sent to the family at: jobsmortuary@sc.rr.com or visit us on the web at: www.jobsmortuary.net.
