Faith Elizabeth Boss Rogers, 37, of Florence, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020.Faith was born in Chicago Heights, IL, the daughter of George Daniel Boss, III and Carol Besler Boss on March 18, 1983. Her family relocated and she grew up in Florence, graduating from West Florence High School. Faith and Daniel were married in 2007 at Lamb's Chapel and have raised their daughters in the church.Above all, her love for her family and friends shone brightly. She modeled the Christian values she so valiantly instilled in her daughters, Victoria and Abigail. From mommy-daughter dates, to fishing and camping with family and friends, Faith truly appreciated the opportunity to live life to its fullest surrounded by those that she loved most. Faith's passion and dedication to her career was visible to all she came in contact with over her seven years working with Raines Hospitality. Most recently, Faith served as the Regional Director of Operations, including Hotel Florence, Comfort Inn and Suites, and Hyatt Place Florence Downtown. The family wishes to sincerely thank the entire Raines Hospitality family for their love and support throughout Faith's hard fought battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Faith and Bernard Besler; paternal grandparents, Clarmae and George Boss; father-in-law, Daniel Rogers, Jr.; aunts, Linda Andrelik and Nancy Schneider.Surviving are her husband, Daniel David Rogers, III; daughters, Victoria (12) and Abigail (6) Rogers; brothers, George (Irene) Boss, IV and Ryan Boss; aunts, Jackie Hogan and Georgette Mullin; nieces and nephews, Hunter, Aubrey, McKenzie, and Oliver Rogers; mother-in-law, Leila Rogers; mother-in-law, Jean Webb; brother-in-law, Justin Rogers; sister-in-law, Michelle Evors; sisters in love, Rion McAllister, Jennifer Bazen, and Jessica Shuford, and many other family and friends that loved her.Memorials may be made to Lamb's Chapel, 3514 Southborough Road, Florence, SC 29501.Although the family will not be present, friends may pay their respects to Faith from 1 6 pm Monday, May 18, 2020 at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm, Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Lamb's Chapel. All health and safety Covid-19 recommendations will be followed. The service will also be live streamed http://www.facebook.com/lambschapel89/ or on the church website www.lambschapel.com/watch. Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
