Fairlyn J Kysar, of Florence, SC, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at McLeod Hospice House. Fairlyn retired from General Electric 30 years ago and was a member of Southside Baptist Church.She was predeceased by her parents, Lyman and Flonnie Kiker, as well as her 7 siblings. She is survived by her two daughters, Pam Thornton (John) and Lynn Buckner (Bill), grandchildren, Jessica Thornton, Parker Thornton (Emily), Hunter Buckner, Will Buckner and Rachel Buckner, and a great granddaughter, Ruthie Hayes Thornton, to be born in September 2020.She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to McLeod Hospice House, PO Box 100551, Florence, SC 29502, www.mcleodfoundation.org.Due to the current pandemic and to insure the safety of our family and friends, the family will not have a visitation or be receiving guests in their homes. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers during her homegoing.Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home is assisting the family.
