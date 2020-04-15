F. Bennie Windham, 76 of Lynchburg, SC passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 after an illness. A PRIVATE burial will be at the National Cemetery in Florence on Friday, April 17, 2020.Bennie was born in Lynchburg, SC, the son of the late David and Rosa Logan Windham.You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com
