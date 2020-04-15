Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING HAS BEEN EXTENDED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS... GREAT PEE DEE AT PEE DEE AFFECTING MARION AND FLORENCE COUNTIES SC PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE WITH INTERESTS ALONG THE RIVER SHOULD TAKE THE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY FROM THE FLOOD WATERS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE AT WEATHER.GOV/ILM UNDER THE "RIVERS AND LAKES" LINK. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE GREAT PEE DEE AT PEE DEE. * FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON TO FRIDAY MORNING. * AT 10:00 PM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 18.31 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 19.0 FEET. * FORECAST...THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO RISE TO NEAR FLOOD STAGE EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON. * IMPACT...AT 19.0 FEET...FLOOD WATERS WILL AFFECT SWAMPLANDS ADJACENT TO THE RIVER. &&