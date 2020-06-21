DILLON -- Ezzie Lillian Jackson, 83, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, at McLeod Medical Center in Dillon. Funeral services will be held Monday, June 22, 2020, at 4:00 P.M. at Kannaday Funeral Home Chapel in Dillon. A committal service will be held in Greenlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.Ezzie was born in Dillon, January 1, 1937, the daughter of the late Ervin L. and Mattie Rogers Jackson. After spending her youth in Dillon she moved to Lake View, SC. She enjoyed fishing and was of the Baptist faith. She leaves behind her sons, Daniel T. Miller of Lake View, SC, Roderick F. Miller (Melissa) of Dillon, SC, Ervin Christopher Miller (Dale) of Latta, SC, David Thomas Miller of Florence, SC, Joseph Harold Miller, of Lake View, SC, and Richard J. Watson (Jennifer) of Latta, SC; grandchildren, James Daniel Miller, Adam Vance Miller, Courtney A. Badgett (Cameron), Brittney N. Miller, Nevaeh D. Miller, Bruce T. Miller, Kimberly B. Miller, Chelsea B. Miller, Nicholas R. Miller, David T. Miller, Jr., Christie R. Miller, Ashley D. Miller, and David Anthony Tyler (Barbara); and seven great-grandchildren.Ezzie was preceded in death by her husbands, Daniel Miller and Joseph R. Watson; grandchild, Rodney Justin Miller; brother, William "Son" Jackson; and sisters, Thelma Jackson and Dorothy Norton.You may sign the online guestbook at www.kannadayfuneralhome.com. You may also call Kannaday Funeral Home at 843-774-7641 and have a staff member to sign the register book on your behalf. Due to the current health crises (COVID-19) we ask for you to please practice social distancing. Direct eye contact, loving words, and a warm smile can be as meaningful to the families as a traditional handshake or hug, especially during these difficult times.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Flowers & Gifts
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Promotions
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.