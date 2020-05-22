Private Graveside Services for Eyvonne Gibbs Burks will be conducted 1:00 PM, Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Sunset Memory Gardens. She died on Tuesday, May 19th in a local hospital after an illness.Eyvonne was born on March 22, 1947 in Florence, SC to John Henry and Sarah Eliza Robinson Gibbs. She was educated in the public schools of Florence County and was a 1964 graduate of Gibbs High School. She later graduated from Friendship Jr. College in Rock Hill, SC with a degree in Business Education. She was most recently formerly employed with McLeod Health in the Registration Department, and she later retired as an Insurance Agent for various companies in SC.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Wesley Burks; one brother, Dallas Daniels; and one sister, Mary Eason.Survivors include: one son, John Wesley Burks, Jr.; grandchildren and their mother, Joshua and Zebriah Burks; and Nickia Burks; one brother, Rochester Gibbs; four sisters: Willie Mae Cusack, Linda (Joe) Green, Ruth (Rev. Robert) Hunter and Jackie G. Taylor; three aunts: Helen (Bessie) Munnerlyn, Sadie G. Brown and Elsie Robinson; and a host of other relatives and friends. Memorials and Condolences may be mailed to Ideal Funeral Parlor, 106 E. Darlington Street, Florence, SC 29506 or visit www.idealfuneral.com to leave a message for the family.

Service information

May 24
Graveside
Sunday, May 24, 2020
1:00PM
Sunset Memory Gardens
2615 Alligator Road
Effingham, SC 29541
