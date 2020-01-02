FLORENCE -- Everleigh Rogers, infant daughter of Michael and Brandi Gardner Rogers joined her sister Emersyn Lynn in her eternal home on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 after spending a few precious moments with her parents.A funeral service will be Friday, Jan 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mizpah Baptist Church, Florence. Burial will follow at Florence Memorial Gardens.Surviving with her parents, are her siblings, Lawson and Haigan Rogers; maternal grandparents, Mike and Cindy Gardner; paternal grandparents, Chuck Rogers and Karen Dawkins.The family would like to Thank everyone for their prayers, visits and thoughts during this time.A special Thank You to the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of McLeod Hospital for their care to Everleigh and her family.You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Everleigh Rogers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.