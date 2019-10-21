Evelyn Paxton Waldrop, 68, of Florence, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019.Mrs. Waldrop was born in Charlotte, NC a daughter of the late John McLeod Paxton, Jr. and Eleanor Erwin Paxton. Evelyn graduated from Furman University and also studied organ performance at Baylor University. She retired from the family business, Horne Ford, and was a member of the Florence Baptist Temple where she was the organist for 18 years.She was preceded in death by her parents and by a brother, John Erwin Paxton.Surviving are her husband, Richard "Ricky" O'Neal Waldrop; sons, Sam (Heather) Waldrop of Marion, SC, Ardy (Ginger) Waldrop, Jr. of Timmonsville, Rich (Kristen) Waldrop of Langley AFB, VA, and Matthew (Kelly) Waldrop of Raleigh, NC; six grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild; special cousin, Bobbie Lee.Memorials may be made to the McLeod Hospice House, PO Box 100551, Florence, SC 29502, www.mcleodfoundation.org.The family will receive friends from 10 11 am on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the Florence Baptist Temple with the funeral service to be held at 11:00 am Wednesday in the church sanctuary. Entombment will follow in the Florence Memorial Gardens Mausoleum directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
