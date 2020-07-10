FLORENCE- Evelyn Allen Harvey, 90, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020, after an illness.Private graveside services will be held at Florence Memorial Gardens, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home.She was born in Darlington County, South Carolina, a daughter of the late Andrew and Maggie Smith Allen. She was the widow of Clifford F. "Bubba" Harvey. Mrs. Harvey was the secretary and bookkeeper for Credit Central, LLC, for many years.In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a brother, Jennings Allen.She is survived by two daughters, Diane S. (George "Buck") Weaver of Florence, and Debra Stokes (Tim) Carroll of Murrells Inlet, SC; a son, Gerald "Jerry" (Louise) Stokes of Charlotte, NC; ten grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

