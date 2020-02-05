Eunice Claudette Evans, 85, of Florence, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020.Mrs. Evans was born in Lake City, a daughter of the late James Herman and Maude Prosser Cook. She was an active member of NewSpring Church, and an active participant in bake sales at Horrell Hill Baptist Church. She was a retired Codes Enforcement Officer with the Florence Fire Department and lifetime member of the S.C. Firefighters' Assoc. Eunice had also worked in accounting for many years at Petro Fuel Centers. She was an avid NASCAR fan.Surviving are her daughter, Donna (Paul) Kennedy of Hartsville; four sons, James Ross of Salt Lake City, UT, Michael (Kari) Ross of Reno, NV, Brian Ross of Florence and Mark (Tammy) Ross of Antelope, CA; step-sons, Fred (Marilyn) Evans, Jr. and Barry (Cathy) Evans, both of Lamar; brothers; Gene H. (Pat) Cook of TN and Donald Cook of Walterboro; sister, Billie Moore of Horrell Hill, SC; 12 Grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Evans, Sr.; sister, Faye Kern and brother, Larry Cook.Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, February 8, 2020 in Horrell Hill Baptist Church, 920 Horrell Hill Road, Hopkins, SC, with burial following in the church cemetery, directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.The family will receive friends from 12-1:00 PM Saturday at the church.The family requests memorial contributions be made to your local No-Kill animal shelter.Please sign the tribute wall at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
