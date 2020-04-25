1929 - 2020Eugene LeRoy Nettles, Sr., 90, passed away peacefully at his home on April 25, 2020. He was a son of the late Leo Clayton Nettles and Marian Rutland Nettles. Mr. Nettles was born in the Camp Branch area of Florence County. Mr. Nettles moved to Lake City, SC in 1953 and lived in Lake City for the remainder of his life. He graduated from Carlisle Military Academy in 1945. Mr. Nettles entered the Citadel in the fall of 1945 but volunteered for the United States Army in 1947. He continued his military service as a member of the 3rd Infantry Division while serving in the Korean Conflict through July 1949. Mr. Nettles was awarded the Bronze Star for his combat duty in Korea.Mr. Nettles began his legal career in private practice with George Albert Thomy and was the senior partner of Nettles, Turbeville and Reddeck. He practiced law for 67 years, earning the reputation as a skilled counselor and litigator who always conducted himself in a kind, humble and professional manner. His practice of law led to a life of public service including; South Carolina House of Representatives, South Carolina Highway Commission and the Juvenile Placement and Aftercare Commission. Mr. Nettles remained an active member of his community where he has been a leader in the Rotary Club, Lions Club, Jaycees and the Lake City First Baptist Church, where he served as deacon and a loyal member of the Jeffords Sunday School Class.Mr. Nettles received numerous awards for his accomplishments and service. He was named Young Man of the Year by the Lake City Jaycees. He served as President of the Florence County Bar. For his outstanding accomplishments in the practice of law, he received the Platinum Compleat Lawyer Award from the Alumni Association of the South Carolina School of Law. Mr. Nettles was also appointed Kentucky Colonel by Governor John Y. Brown, Jr. and was awarded the Order of the Palmetto by Governor Richard W. Riley. He also received the Ralph King Anderson Award for his lifelong contributions to the Florence County Bar.Mr. Nettles is predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Beverly Herlong Nettles and his son, Eugene LeRoy "Toy" Nettles, Jr. He is survived by a daughter, Marian Nettles Jay, a son, Michael Gary Nettles, a daughter-in-law, Jennifer S. Nettles, Six grandchildren; Meredith Jeffords, Eugene LeRoy "Lee" Nettles, III, Megan Herlong Cain, Lauren Elizabeth Nettles, Jason Michael Nettles and Catherine Jay Covar and Nine Great Grandchildren; Zadie Grace Jeffords, Fitz William Jeffords, Charlotte Rose Cain, Liam Michael Cain, Ellie Elizabeth Nettles, Evelyn Elease Revell, Baker Lee Nettles, Etta Beverly Nettles and Sarah Kate Covar.Mr. Nettles was a great husband, lawyer, father and friend. The family wishes to thank the many caregivers who made his final days better. Due to the Covid Crisis, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Carolina Funeral Home, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Lake City First Baptist Church, 135 South Church Street, Lake City, SC 29560 or the charity of one's choice.(Please sign our guest book online @ www.carolinafuneralhome.net).
