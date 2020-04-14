Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING HAS BEEN EXTENDED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS... GREAT PEE DEE AT PEE DEE AFFECTING MARION AND FLORENCE COUNTIES SC PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE WITH INTERESTS ALONG THE RIVER SHOULD TAKE THE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY FROM THE FLOOD WATERS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE AT WEATHER.GOV/ILM UNDER THE "RIVERS AND LAKES" LINK. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE GREAT PEE DEE AT PEE DEE. * FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON TO SATURDAY MORNING. * AT 8:00 PM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 14.54 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 19.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY THURSDAY AFTERNOON AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 19.2 FEET BY EARLY FRIDAY MORNING. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY FRIDAY EVENING. * IMPACT...AT 19.0 FEET...FLOOD WATERS WILL AFFECT SWAMPLANDS ADJACENT TO THE RIVER. &&