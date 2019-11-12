DARLINGTON -- Eugene Berry, age 93, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019. Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm Friday, November 15th in the chapel at Belk Funeral Home with burial following at Darlington Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12-1 pm Friday at the funeral home.Born February 24, 1926 in Lumber Bridge, NC; Eugene was the son of the late Dan Berry and Letha Thompson Berry. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II at the naval station in Key West, Florida. He would serve in Okinawa on the USS Sarsfield. After his service in the Navy, Eugene started his career working in the Darlington Cotton Mill, delivering milk for Coble Dairy, and then worked at Perfection American and La-Z-Boy. He enjoyed woodworking, watching baseball and NASCAR, and loved spending time with his family and attending family gatherings. Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Alberta Parker Berry; children, Michael Berry of Columbia, Gail Berry of Charlotte, and Dale (Johnny) Campbell, Sr. of Darlington; two grandchildren, Parker and Patrick; siblings, Gerald Berry of Lumberton, Dan (Ann) Berry, Jr. of Norfolk, VA, James (Gladys) Robert Berry of Shallotte, NC, and several nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his siblings, Earl Berry, Earnest Berry, Vera Powers, Lucille Johnson, Wade Berry, his twin sister Christine Lane, and Leonard Berry.Memorials may be made to Darlington Pentecostal Holiness Church, PO Box 653, Darlington, SC 29540.A guestbook is available online at belkfuneralhome.com.
Flowers & Gifts
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.