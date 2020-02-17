Euford Hyman, 83, of Pamplico, South Carolina, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at his home after a courageous battle against cancer. He was born in Pamplico, South Carolina, a son of the late Willis Grady Hyman and Addie Ruth Powers Hyman. He graduated from Pamplico High School and served his country for six years in the United States Air Force. Euford retired from the Federal Aviation Administration as the Tower Chief for the Florence Regional Airport. He was an active member of Mt. Elon Free Will Baptist Church, which he loved very much. Euford was known for his work ethic and his love for his family was only matched by the love of hard work and the land. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley Genevieve Hughes Hyman and his sister, Faye Hyman Press. Surviving are his wife, Gladys Hyman; his children, Tim (Heidi) Hyman of Pamplico, South Carolina, Tobin (Kimberly) Hyman of Florence, South Carolina; and daughter Sandy Hyman of Aiken, South Carolina; five step-children, Cathy McDaniel, Chip Powell, Michael (Cairo) Powell, Deana (James) Hyatt, and Annie Powell (Ralph) Melvin all of Florence, South Carolina; a sister, Joan Hyman Calcutt and a brother Gregory (Arleca) Hyman both of Pamplico, South Carolina; and a number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral services, directed by Cain-Calcutt Funeral Home, will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Mt. Elon Free Will Baptist Church in Pamplico, South Carolina. Entombment will follow at Mount Hope Mausoleum in Florence, South Carolina. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 pm on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Agape Hospice, Florence, South Carolina.
