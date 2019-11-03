FLORENCE Euel Durwood "Woody" Jones II died November 2, 2019 at McLeod Hospice House in Florence. Woody was born September 8, 1942 in Charlotte, NC, but was a lifelong resident of Hilton Head and Florence, SC, where he participated actively in civic life. He was an avid traveler, and enjoyed more than fifty cruises with his wife, Quinnie, often with friends and family in tow. Among his many trips were to the Passion Play in Oberammergau, Bavaria, Germany, to the Greek isles, Istanbul, Turkey, and to the Holy Land.He is survived by his wife of forty years, Quinnie Scott Jones, of Florence, and his son, Euel Durwood Jones III of Columbia; his sweet dog, Zoey; a large extended family, including brothers-in-law John K. Scott of Hilton Head Island and James B. Scott (Nathalie) of Fort Mill, SC; aunt Betty Bell (Glen); and cousins, who were more like brothers and sisters, B. Webb Jones (Alice), Gregg Jones (Carolyn), Stewart Jones (Beth), Faith McMillan, Sterling Zalewski (Jeff), Stephen Jones (Frances), Candice Stark (Richard), Doug Moffat (Helen), David Moffat (Bonnie); as well as numerous nieces and nephews. From Shelby, NC, he is survived by his aunt, Phyllis Matheson, and cousins Bob Matheson, Charles Matheson (Mary Jane), and Laura McNeely. He was predeceased by his parents, Euel Durwood Jones and Linda Bowman Jones, both longtime residents of Florence; his brother, Taylor B. Jones (Kim), of Santa Clarita, CA; and cousin Jaybo Jones (Mary).Woody had a memorable stint as a U.S. Army officer in Turkey and made lifelong friends with his Army cohorts. He had three business careers after graduating from McClenaghan High School in Florence and Pembroke State University, where he received a bachelor's degree in history and was a charter member of the golf team. He also attended USC School of Law for one year. First, he spent about ten years as a banker, first with SC National Bank, and then with the Bank of Beaufort. He later became branch manager on Hilton Head Island, where he met his beloved wife, Quinnie. After their marriage in 1979, they returned to Florence where he spent thirty years as owner operator of World Travel & Cruises. Not understanding the meaning of "retirement," Woody then spent fifteen years as a sales representative for Plantation Shutter Company of Murrells Inlet, SC.Woody was a member of Central United Methodist Church of Florence, for over 35 years, where he attended the Sara Blanton Sunday School. He was also active in the United Methodist Men's group where he cooked his famous spaghetti, as well as Cooks for Christ.He served on more boards and commissions than can be named. He was volunteer chairman of the blood drive at Central and donated over 148 pints of blood over fifty years to the Red Cross. He was a Ducks Unlimited volunteer for 25 years and held every major volunteer position in that organization.Woody's crowning civic achievement, however, was as Chairman of the original Civic Center Steering Committee. He held hearings all over Florence County to assess the interest in building a civic center, acted as a liaison with the City of Florence, and then was the deciding vote to build the Civic Center. He was then elected Chairman of the Civic Center Commission with the responsibility of approving the plans and monitoring the construction of the facility. Woody was later honored by the City of Florence as Business Person of the Year, and the road leading to the Civic Center was named "Woody Jones Boulevard." The Florence Civic Center has been one of the most successful public real estate projects in SC history. Over fourteen hundred hotel rooms now surround the site.Woody was generous with his time, money, stories, and especially, food. He kept a wide list of family, friends, and acquaintances supplied with homemade cranberry sauce, chicken bog, spaghetti and collards. He had a knack for striking up conversations with strangers, often making the acquaintance of fellow travelers.Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Central United Methodist Church with family visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery. Arrangements are being made by Waters-Powell Funeral Home.The family would like to thank the many friends and family members who visited or cared for Woody during his final illness. The family would like to thank McLeod Hospital, MUSC Charleston and the Hospice House for the wonderful care given to Woody during his illness.Memorials may be made in Woody's name to Central United Methodist Church, The Florence Area Humane Society, or a charity of your choice.
