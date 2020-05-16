MARION -- Mrs. Esteleen Owens Rogers, 92, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.Mrs. Rogers was born in Marion County, SC, a daughter of the late Herbert Mack Owens, Sr. and the late Thelma Coleman Owens. She is also preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Oliver Stokes Rogers and her brothers, Layton Owens, Murrell Owens and Buddy Owens, and sisters, Ann Demery, Doris Stroman, and Hazel Owens.She was a loving and devoted farmer's wife, mother, and "Dirt Road Granny." She loved to garden, sew and hand embroidery. She was an avid bird watcher, which brought her great joy. She was a member of Reedy Creek Baptist Church and attended Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church. Mrs. Rogers was the last living classmate of Rains High School Class of 1945.Mrs. Rogers is survived by her Children: Ray (Alice) Rogers of Marion, Randy (Shirley) Rogers of Mullins, Janice (Henny) Rogers of Mullins, and Vance (Tammy) Rogers of Marion; her Grandchildren: Joy (Nelson) Snipes, Rachel (Erron) Black, Erin (Jason) Richardson, Stokes (Anna) Rogers, Hank (Courtney) Rogers, Hollie (Brent) Hardee, Branden (Logan) Rogers, Kyle (Pam) Rogers, Dylan Rogers, Amanda (Jared) Chriscoe, Brandi Hood, and Cori Hood; her Great Grandchildren: Cody, Jackson, Jeremy, Juliann, Randy, Cooper, McCoy, Avery, Luke, Lanie, Ace, Jax, Rhys, Anna and Lucas; her Brother, Buck Owens of Rains; three Sisters-in-Law: Ann Owens, Betty Jean Rogers and Jo Rogers; and her Brother-in-Law, Cecil Rogers.A graveside service for Mrs. Rogers will be held Sunday, May 17 at 3:00 P.M. in Watson Cemetery, with Rev. David Inman officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Cox-Collins Facebook page for those unable to attend.Memorials may be made to McLeod Hospice, PO Box 100551, Florence, SC 29502. The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the staff of McLeod Hospice and all the caregivers for all the love and comfort they gave to Mrs. Rogers during her time of need.
