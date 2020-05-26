A private Celebration of Life for Ervin Parker will be conducted for the family with entombment to follow in Florence Memorial Gardens. He died on Thursday, May 21st in a local hospital after an illness.Ervin was born on December 29, 1943 in Johnsonville, SC to the late Henry and Pearl Fleming Parker. He was formerly employed with American Merita Bakeries Company, from which he retired after 30 years of service. He also worked for Walmart, and most recently, State Taxi until his health declined.He was a member of Maxwell Baptist Church (Florence) for 15 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Earl Parker.Survivors include: his wife of 58 years, Ruth Bostick Parker; four children, Wanda (Glen) Brown, Roger Parker, Kimberley (Ron) Hollins and Kenneth Parker, an adopted son, Jarell Parker, a special granddaughter, Kaytlin Brown; eight other grandchildren; four great-grands; one sister, Elease Timmons, one brother, Ezell (Elaine) Parker, one sister-in-law, Mazie Parker; one aunt, Rena Ellis; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorials and Condolences may be mailed to Ideal Funeral Parlor, C/O Parker Family, 106 E. Darlington Street, Florence, SC 29506 or visit www.idealfuneral.com to leave a message for the family.
