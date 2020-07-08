DARLINGTON -- Ernie Laddie Dutton, age 77, passed away at the McLeod Hospice House on July 7, 2020. A graveside service will be held at Grove Hill Cemetery on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. The family will receive friends 5:00 until 7:00 at Belk Funeral Home on Friday evening.Born in Florence, SC on October 18, 1942, he is the son of the late Ernest and Ruth Suggs Dutton. Ernie served in the SC National Guard and worked for SONOCO and retired after 43 years. Mr. Dutton then went work with his son at Dutton Polymer Group, working until his illness. Ernie enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Family and friends knew that they could go to Ernie with any problem, and he would affectionately help fix the problem. He was a father figure to many who looked up to him. Ernie was a member of First Baptist Church. Surviving are his wife, Derene Stokes Dutton (of 56 years), two sons and daughters-in-law: Ladd and Jeannie Dutton of Florence, Brad and Jasmine Dutton of Mt. Pleasant; grandchildren: Zach, Ramsey, Colt, Yelise, Sullivan and Bradley; his siblings, Brenda "Dee" Vance and her husband Bob of Holly Springs, NC and Toy Dutton and his wife, Lynnette, of Hartsville, and a niece and two nephews, Laura, Les and Browning.Mr. Dutton's service will be live streamed and a guestbook available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.
Service information
Jul 10
Visitation
Friday, July 10, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
5:00PM-7:00PM
Belk Funeral Home
229 West Broad Street
Darlington, SC 29532
229 West Broad Street
Darlington, SC 29532
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jul 11
Graveside Service
Saturday, July 11, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
Grove Hill Cemetery
405 S. Warley
Darlington, SC 29532
405 S. Warley
Darlington, SC 29532
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.
