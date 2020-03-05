Ernest Lawrence Hoffmeyer, 88, of Florence, SC, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at his residence after a long illness. He was born in Florence, a son of the late Myrtle Cox Hoffmeyer and William Milton Hoffmeyer. He is also predeceased by a brother, William Conrad Hoffmeyer. Mr. Hoffmeyer was a graduate of McClenaghan High School where he played clarinet in the band. He served with the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He was involved with JAARS and was a pilot with the Civil Air Patrol when he was young. He attended the Baptist Temple in Florence and was an avid gardener and ham radio operator. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mary Medlin Hoffmeyer; two daughters, Karen (Alex) Anderson and Kathy (Jim) Jones; step-son, Kelly Wayland; granddaughter, Rebecca Way; two grandsons, Randall Way and Randall Jones; two great-grandchildren; a brother, David Hoffmeyer; sister-in-law, Fran Hoffmeyer; and two nephews. A graveside service directed by Cain Calcutt Funeral Home will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Mount Hope Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Cain Calcutt Funeral Home from 12:30 until 1:30 PM on Saturday, prior to the service.
Service information
Mar 7
Visitation
Saturday, March 7, 2020
12:30PM-1:30PM
12:30PM-1:30PM
Cain Calcutt Funeral Home
512 2nd Loop Road
Florence, SC 29505
512 2nd Loop Road
Florence, SC 29505
Mar 7
Graveside Service
Saturday, March 7, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Mount Hope Cemetery & Mausoleum
100 Cherokee Road
Florence, SC 29501
100 Cherokee Road
Florence, SC 29501
