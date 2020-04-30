In Loving Memory, Eric Mitchell Blue, 30, Florence, SC passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 in a motorcycle accident. Eric was born in Bennettsville, SC, son of Nancy Blue of Effingham, SC and Mitchell Blue (Donna) of Gibson, NC. He was a Groundman with Sumter Utilities and an avid Tattoo Artist. Loved by many, he was voted best looking in the 7th & 8th grades at SMS by his classmates. Eric loved God, being a father and husband, tattoo artist, riding his bike with his friends, his dog Kali, and his 2nd parents, Joseph Truncellito of Charlotte, NC and Melissa Truncellito of Florence, SC. He was predeceased by maternal grandparents, Namon and Lona Sweatt of Bennettsville, SC; paternal grandfather, Dudley Blue of Hamlet, SC; special friend, Carroll "Trey" Altman of Florence, SC.Surviving is his wife, Samantha Lynn Truncellito Blue of Florence, SC; sons, Rylan Blue and Jaxon Blue, both of Florence, SC; daughter, Johanna Blue of Florence, SC; stepson, Bryce Lord of Florence, SC; sister, Jennifer Carraway (Jason); nieces, Amber and Khloe Carraway; nephews, Bryce and Connor Carraway of Pamplico, SC; paternal grandmother, Ruth Blue of Florence, SC; host of aunts, uncles and cousins; special uncle, Tim Blue (Trish). Graveside services will be held at 5:00 pm, Saturday, May 2, 2020, at McAllister Family Cemetery, 1117 W. Hwy 378, Pamplico, SC, directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19 concerns, social distancing practices will be observed.
