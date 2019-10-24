FLORENCE -- Funeral service for Mr. Eric Lunn will be 12 noon Saturday in the Elizabeth Baptist Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery directed by Peoples Funeral Service. He died Monday October 21, 2019. He was born in Baltimore, MD a son of Roscoe and Willie Mae Hamlin Lunn. He attended St. John High School in Baltimore and participated in athletics. He attended and enjoyed car shows. He later became a member of Elizabeth Baptist Church.Survivors include: his wife, Marie Abraham Lunn; three sisters, Delores (Timothy) Grant of Darlington, Janice (Lorenzo) Hammonds, Mayodan, NC and Denise Lunn English of Darlington; two brothers, Kenneth Ray Lunn of Hampton, VA and Kelvin (Beauty) Lunn of Florence; many other relatives and friends.The family is receiving friends at 2211 Clareview Drive, Florence.

