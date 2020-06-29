DILLON -- Eric Keith Grice, 49, passed away, Sunday, June 28, 2020. Graveside services will be held 3:30 P.M. Wednesday at Riverside Cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home. Visitation will 2:30-3:30 prior to the service at the funeral home.Born in Germany, July 30, 1970, he was the son of Harold and Lillie Anna Grice. He was a member of East Dillon Baptist Church, and was private contractor with Law Enforcement.Survivors include his parents, Harold & Lillie Anna Grice; children, Sierra (Price) Lindsay, McKenzie Grice, and Kyle Grice; sister; Brandie (Shad) Barfield; brother, Scott (Samantha) Barfield; grandchild, Sadie Lindsay; uncles, Albert Barfield and Michael (Sharon) Williams; special friend, Ryleigh.Memorials may be made to Dillon Camp of Gideons, PO 111, Dillon, SC 29536 or to East Dillon Baptist Church, Dillon, 702 South16th Avenue, Dillon SC 29536.
