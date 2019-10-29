Emmett Jackson "Jack" Stephens, 85, of Florence, passed away on Monday, October 28 2019.Mr. Stephens was born on April 30, 1934 in Cordele, GA a son of the late Reuben Emmett Stephens and Christine Brady Stephens. He attended high school in Vienna, GA and then went to Middle Georgia University, graduated from University of Georgia, and received his Masters from Duke University. He was a veteran of the US Army, and was a Registered Forester and owner of Dixie Wood Products for many years. Jack was a long time member for over 55 years at Highland Park United Methodist Church. Bridge was his passion and he participated in plays and activities at the Leatherman Center, and was married to the late Marilyn Porth Stephens for 59 years.Surviving are his sons, Marty Stephens of Florence and Scott Stephens of Charleston; daughter, Susan Martin of Surfside Beach; David Martin; grandchildren, Jackson (Natasha) Stephens, Grier Low, Michael Martin, Lauren (John) Queen, Tyler Martin, and Lacey Stephens; great-grandchildren, Blakely Stephens, Hudson Jack Stephens, Evelyn Queen, Meredith Roney, and Oliver Roney; brother, Charles Reuben (Murray) Stephens of Vienna, GA; nephews, Ben (Jennie) Stephens and Brad Stephens; his close companion, Frances "Sunshine" Johnson, and numerous Porth in-laws, nieces, and nephews.The family will receive friends from 6 8 pm Friday, November 1, 2019 at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday at Highland Park United Methodist Church.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Flowers & Gifts
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.