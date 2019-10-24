MARION -- Emilie Young Dozier, 78, devoted wife, mother, sister and aunt, passed away peacefully Oct. 21, 2019. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Benjamin Lewis Dozier.Emilie was born Oct. 19, 1941, to the late John Henry and Bettie Benton Young in Florence, S.C. She grew up there and graduated from McClenaghan High School in 1960. Emilie met Lewis in late 1964 at the Florence Morning News, where she worked in administration and he sold advertising. They married in June 1965.Emilie and Lewis moved to Marion in 1968 and established deep roots in business, community and church life that endured for five decades. For many years at Marion Presbyterian Church, Emilie was a leading volunteer in the Martha Ministry, working to plan, prepare and serve free meals to bereaved families, and was active in the Presbyterian Women Morning Circle; she also served a term as an Elder and a stint in the Sunday worship choir. Outside of church, she was a former longtime member of the Daphne Garden Club and of her monthly bridge club.In 1973, with the arrival of son Jonathan, she chose to be a full-time stay-at-home mother. She sewed costumes for class plays, helped with a multitude of fundraisers and special events, volunteered as a classroom aide, and supported her son wholeheartedly in everything he ever tried to do. She also regularly assisted Lewis with tasks in his real estate business.Emilie was a caring, generous soul whose family was her greatest treasure. She is survived by her son, Jonathan Dozier; brothers Allard Young (Judy) and Julian Young (Becky); nephews Carl Young (Angel) and Russell Young; niece Carrie Young Simpson (Warren); grand-nieces Anne Hensley Young, Sydney Simpson and Gracyn Emilie Simpson; and numerous much-loved cousins.A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, at Marion Presbyterian Church (208 S. Main St., Marion), with burial to follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery (100 Cherokee Rd, Florence). The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. at the church fellowship hall prior to services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Marion Presbyterian Church.An online register is available at RichardsonFH.net.
