Emery Lee Higgs of Florence passed away on February 3, 2020 at Duke University Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Born on April 12, 1942 in Fort Pierce, Florida, Emery graduated from Dan McCarty High School where he excelled as a multi-sport athlete. He later attended the University of Florida graduating with a degree in Marketing in 1965 and was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity. His early career began at the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Washington, DC. He then began a successful career in management with JC Penney in Savannah, GA and then Florence, SC. Always the entrepreneur, Emery decided to open a sporting goods store, and then Champion Embroidery & Screen Print. Emery married his high school sweetheart, Faye Newbern Higgs, in 1962 and they began their life together. Emery enjoyed traveling with Faye and spending time with family.He was a very community-oriented person, serving on the Florence County City-County Civic Center Commission, and was a long-time member of the Florence Rotary Club. He received the prestigious Rotary 4-Way Test Award and was a three-time Paul Harris Fellow. He was also instrumental in working with Rotary Exchange students to ensure they had a positive experience while they were in the United States.Emery was involved in men's softball as a coach and player for many years. His years of service was recognized as he was named to the SC National Softball Association Hall of Fame for his many contributions.Emery was a faithful member of St. Paul United Methodist Church where he held numerous leadership roles and was a proud member of the Friendship Sunday School Class. He was a very unassuming individual who always looked for ways he could help those less fortunate, and never sought recognition for his numerous contributions.He was preceded in death by his parents, Irene and Wallace Higgs; step father, Pat Desmond; his brother, Neil Higgs; and his sister, Lillian Irene Higgs.Emery is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 58 years Faye Newbern Higgs; daughters Mindy Higgs Taylor (Bill) of Florence and Missy Higgs Gore (Gene) of Conway, and son Brian Higgs (Joy) of Florence; grandchildren Brandon Iseman (Kayla) of Florence, Jordan Gore and Madison Gore of Conway, Allie Clyde Higgs and Ellison Higgs of Florence; and great grandsons Evan Gore of Conway and John Luke Iseman of Florence.The family would like to personally thank Dr. Christina Barkauskus and her wonderful medical team at Duke University Hospital for their dedicated and heartful approach to identifying and addressing his Pulmonary Fibrosis. Emery unselfishly asked that his lungs be donated to the hospital for medical research in order that the medical team might be able to better help future patients with similar issues.Visitation will be held on Friday, February 7 at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home in Florence from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 8 at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Florence with interment immediately following at Florence Memorial Gardens.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1629 W. Palmetto Street, Florence, SC 29501.Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
