DARLINGTON -- Elsie Marlowe, 68, of Darlington died on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Friends may pay their respects between noon and 5 PM on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the funeral home. The funeral will private. Elsie was born in Darlington, South Carolina. She was the daughter of the late Ira and Marie Dority Truett. She was a member of the Darlington Pentecostal Church for many years. She was a longtime employee at Dixie Cup in Darlington. She enjoyed fishing and playing cards (she always cheated!). Elsie loved shoes (she filled three closets with her collection) and she made the best Banana Pudding, according to her family! Surviving are her loving partner, Richard; her children, Amy Smith and husband Mike, Shelia Smith and husband, Russell; her granddaughters, Courtney Marie Griggs and Madison Smith; and her loving, faithful cat, Bubba. Memorials may be made to the Darlington County Animal Shelter, PO Box 1655, Hartsville, SC 29551.Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.kistlerhardeefuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Elsie Marlowe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.