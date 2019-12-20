OLANTA -- Elsie "Linda" Strickland age 75, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 at McLeod Hospice Care in Florence after an illness. Services will be held at 3 PM Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Floyd Funeral Home Chapel, with burial at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, and Friday, December 20, 2019 from 1 - 5 PM at her home, 705 E. Moore St. in Olanta. Elsie Strickland was born in Florence County, daughter of the late Barney Washington Lamb and Rudolph Maude Anderson Lamb. She was retired from Avon Dale, Stitching Post, and was a member of Trinity FWB of the Pentecostal Holiness Faith.She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lee Floyd Strickland; two sisters, Vivian Jones, Anita Galloway; and three brothers, Bobby Matthews, Jimmy Matthews, and Harold Matthews. She is survived by two daughters; Angela Michelle Strickland of Lake City, and Melanie Lisa (Steve) McCutcheon of Lake City; three sons, Michael Darren (Joyce) Strickland of Olanta, Gary Lee (Doedie) Strickland of Timmonsville, Johnathan Lee (Shana) Strickland of Lake City; three sisters, Bonnie Kennedy of Florence, Dianne Euten of Olanta, Brenda Altman of Tabor City, NC; 12 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Online condolences may be accessed at www.floydfuneral.com.
Service information
Dec 21
Visitation
Saturday, December 21, 2019
2:00PM-3:00PM
Floyd Funeral Home
136 East Main Street
Olanta, SC 29114
Dec 21
Service
Saturday, December 21, 2019
3:00PM
Floyd Funeral Home
136 East Main Street
Olanta, SC 29114
