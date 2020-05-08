CADES -- Elsie Faye Baker Smith, 88, wife of the late Gerald G. Smith, Sr., died Thursday, May 7, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Smith was born on November 7, 1931 in Williamsburg County, daughter of the late F. Clinton Baker and Elizabeth McElveen Baker and Frances Moore Baker. She attended Hebron High School. Mrs. Smith was a member of Hebron United Methodist Church, a member of the United Methodist Women and the Afternoon Circle. She was a homemaker, a faithful military wife, and a wonderful Mother, Grandma, and Great-ma. She was a multi-talented person and could do anything she set her mind on, especially sewing and cooking, and she used those talents to serve others. Surviving are her children, Gerald G. "Jerry" (Mary Ellen) Smith, Jr., Janet Smith Kittrell, Jeanne (Rudy Oglesby) Madden and Jack (Debby) Smith; grandchildren, Sherry Smith (Brad) Goff, Jerry (April) Smith, Lynn Kittrell (Chris) Montjoy and Jared (Kaare-Ann) Madden; great-grandchildren, Kelsie and Kade Smith, Lauren and Austin Montjoy, Aureilya and Tavis Madden, Katherine Smith and Sinclair Smith.Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by a grandson, Charles Lloyd Kittrell, IV. Due to COVID-19, services will be private. Anyone wishing to pay their respect to Mrs. Smith may do so from 3:00 5:00 PM, Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Carolina Funeral Home, Scranton. Thank you to her church family and friends for their support and love during her illness. A special thank you to the caregivers at Angel Care, Pam Harrington, Nita Atkinson, Joan McElveen and also Gwen Richardson. Memorials may be made to The Hebron United Methodist Church Building Fund, 2273 Hebron Road, Cades, SC, 29518. (Please sign our guest book online @ www.carolinafuneralhome.net ).
