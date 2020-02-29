Eloise Coward Howard, 84, of Florence, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020. Ms. Howard was born a daughter of the late Mamie Gaymon Coward and Drayton Ellie Coward. She attended Central College and was a retired seamstress from Florence Manufacturing. Ms. Howard was a member of Liberty Baptist Church and is the last survivor of the Coward family. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Sammie James "SJ" Howard, and her daughter, Karen Melissa Stauber.Mrs. Howard is survived by her grandchild, Lauren Stauber of Charleston, SC, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery.Family will receive friends from 1:00 PM 2:00 PM on Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Liberty Baptist Church, P. O. Box 207, Timmonsville, SC 29161. Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
