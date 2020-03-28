FLORENCE -- Ellen Windham Powell, 88, passed away on Saturday March 28, 2020 at the Heritage Home of Florence.A Private burial will be at the National Cemetery in Florence.Mrs. Powell was born in Lee County, the daughter of the late David and Rosa Logan Windham. She was a member of I-20 Baptist Church. Ellen was married to the late Murphy L. Powell.Surviving are a daughter, Linda (Paul) Gastauer; brother, Benny Windham; two grandchildren, Valerie McElroy and Jeffery Gastauer and a great-grandchild, Kelsey Green. She was preceded in death by five sisters, and six brother. You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com. Layton-Anderson Funeral Home, 4210 W. Palmetto St, Florence, SC.
