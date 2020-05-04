FLORENCE Ellen Faircloth Robinson, 91, died Saturday, May 2, 2020, after a long illness.Mrs. Robinson was born in Andrews, SC, a daughter of the late Fletcher and Ruth Wright Faircloth. She graduated from Knoxville Business College and was an administrative assistant to Judge C. C. McDonald for many years.She was a devoted member of First Baptist Church in Florence for 69 years.Mrs. Robinson was predeceased by her husband, Joe L. Robinson, Sr., a daughter, Susan R. Talerico; a sister, Lucille; and a brother, Dan.Survivors include her daughter, Debra R. Hanna (David) of Summerton, SC; a son, Joey Robinson (Raine) of Florence; five grandchildren, Greg Talerico (Rachel), Cary Talerico Knox (Joe), Ashley R. Munn, Matt Robinson (Meg), and Sarah Elizabeth Lee (Griffin); and six great-grandchildren and one on the way.After a private family service, she will be entombed at Florence Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at a later date.Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 300 S. Irby St., Florence, SC 29501.
To plant a tree in memory of Ellen Robinson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.