FLORENCE -- Elizabeth (Beth) Johnson, 99, of Florence passed away peacefully at SECU Hospice House in Bolivia, NC, on Friday, December 20, 2019. A service in Florence is being planned for a later date.Beth, the daughter of Edgar and Mildred Reid, was born in Grand Rapids, MI. Beth taught school in Battle Creek, MI, where she volunteered at the USO during WWII and met and married Harry Roland Johnson. After moving to Florence in the 50's she became a devoted member of Central United Methodist Church and sang in the church choir and also in the Masterworks Choir until she was in her 80's. A lifelong volunteer, she was honored by RSVP and the Senior Citizens Association with the Lively Longevity Award for service at McLeod Hospital and at Lighthouse Ministries where she volunteered for 15 yrs until age 92. Beth retired from the SC Department of Social Services in 1985.Predeceased by her parents, husband, two sons, Brian R. Johnson, Donald M. Johnson, siblings, and other relatives, she is survived by her children, Richard A. (Cindy) Johnson of Florence and Jean J. Roney of Calabash, NC, daughter-in-laws, Carol Johnson, Ocean Isle, NC, and Caroline Johnson, Charleston. Grandchildren include Melissa (Dave) Roberts, Grady (Karen) Johnson, Andrew "Drew" Johnson, Chris (Jessica) Johnson, and Ian (Liliana) Johnson, great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.Memorial contributions may be made to SECU Hospice House of Brunswick, 955 Mercy Lane SE, Bolivia, NC 28422 or to Lighthouse Ministries in Florence (www.lighthouseflorence.org).

