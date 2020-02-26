Elizabeth Blalock Todd, 81, of Florence, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Mrs. Todd was born a daughter of the late Louise Peek Blalock and Dewitt S. Blalock. She attended Friendship United Methodist Church. Mrs. Todd was President of Jack's Mobile Home Supply and a member of Pee Dee Shrine Club Ladies Auxiliary and Daughters of the Nile. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Mary Blalock McBrayer.She is survived by her husband, Garland "Jack" Todd; son, Samuel Todd; daughter, Jackie Todd Bowman; grandchildren, Amanda Todd, Samantha Rogers (Brian), Elizabeth Larymore (Trey), Joanna Todd and Joshua Bowman; and great-grandchildren, Skyler Larymore, Nathan Todd, Trace Larymore and Macy Larymore. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, February 28, 2020, Florence Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Entombment will immediately follow.Family will receive friends from 6:00 PM 8:00 PM on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Connie Maxwell Children's Home, P. O. Box 1178, Greenwood, SC 29648 or to Omar Shrine Children's Fund, 176 Patriots Point Road, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464.Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Service information
Feb 27
Visitation
Thursday, February 27, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC 29505
Guaranteed delivery before Elizabeth's Visitation begins.
Feb 28
Graveside
Friday, February 28, 2020
2:00PM
Florence Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel
3320 S. Cashua Drive
Florence, SC 29501
Guaranteed delivery before Elizabeth's Graveside begins.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
