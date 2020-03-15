Elisabeth Moosey Fleming, 93, of Mullins went to her heavenly home on Saturday, March 14, 2020. She was born in Monongah, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Anthony Moosey and Bess Johns Moosey."Liz" also affectionately known as Sittoo is survived by sons, Clark M. Fleming of Alaska and Dru C. (Sheri) Fleming of Mullins; grandchildren, Deanna (Josh) Sparks and James C. Fleming; two great-grandsons, Hunter and Grady Sparks, a sister, Catherine Gleva of Tacoma, WA and many nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, Liz was predeceased by her husband, George.Per her request, there are no services planned.The family would like to thank the staff of Heritage Home and McLeod Hospice for the love and care of their Mom.If you would like to remember Liz, the family suggests that memorials be made in her memory to Mullins First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 433, Mullins, South Carolina 29574 or to McLeod Hospice, 1203 East Cheves Street, Florence, South Carolina 29506.An online guestbook is available at www.mearesfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Elisabeth Fleming as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.