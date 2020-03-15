Elisabeth Moosey Fleming, 93, of Mullins went to her heavenly home on Saturday, March 14, 2020. She was born in Monongah, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Anthony Moosey and Bess Johns Moosey."Liz" also affectionately known as Sittoo is survived by sons, Clark M. Fleming of Alaska and Dru C. (Sheri) Fleming of Mullins; grandchildren, Deanna (Josh) Sparks and James C. Fleming; two great-grandsons, Hunter and Grady Sparks, a sister, Catherine Gleva of Tacoma, WA and many nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, Liz was predeceased by her husband, George.Per her request, there are no services planned.The family would like to thank the staff of Heritage Home and McLeod Hospice for the love and care of their Mom.If you would like to remember Liz, the family suggests that memorials be made in her memory to Mullins First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 433, Mullins, South Carolina 29574 or to McLeod Hospice, 1203 East Cheves Street, Florence, South Carolina 29506.An online guestbook is available at www.mearesfh.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
