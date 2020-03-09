GEORGETOWN -- Elery Legrande Little 92, widower of Eloyce Williamson Little passed away peacefully Sunday, March 8, 2020, following a brief illness at his residence with his loving family. Mr. Little was born October 29, 1927 in Horry County, a son of the late Coy Lonerson Little and Ora Mae Rogers Little.The second of four children, Mr. Little was born on October 29, 1927, to the late Coy Lonerson and Ora Mae Rogers Little and grew up in the unincorporated Floyds community of Horry County, SC. He was a graduate of Floyds High School and the University of South Carolina. Before graduating from college, he served in the United States Army at a military hospital headquarters in Korea. Mr. Little began his lifelong career in education as a teacher and coach for the Georgetown County School District at Pleasant Hill High School in the fall of 1953. It was his first job in the field of education, and in a new community that he would never leave. Pleasant Hill became his home. In 1968, Mr. Little received his master's degree from Western Carolina University, and shortly after that became the principal of Pleasant Hill High School, serving in that position from the fall of 1969 until his retirement in the spring of 1993. He served as the athletic conference chairman, on various athletic conference committees, and the Georgetown County Higher Education Commission. He also served on the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Commission, the Pleasant Hill Community Organization Board, and the Horry-County Technical College Education Foundation. Both before and after his retirement as principal of Pleasant Hill High School in 1993, he served as a crop insurance adjuster, as well as a rural route substitute mail carrier for the United States Postal Service for six years. Before being elected to the Georgetown County Board of Education in 2002, he served as the elected Chairman of the Georgetown County Soil and Water Conservation District. From 1996 until only a few weeks before his death, he still worked as a bailiff at the Georgetown County Courthouse. He and the late Eloyce Williamson Little, a retired teacher and librarian for the Georgetown County School District at Pleasant Hill Elementary and Middle Schools, were married for sixty-two years and had one daughter and two grandchildren. Though longtime members of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, both Mr. and Mrs. Little faithfully attended First Baptist Church Georgetown each Sunday for the past fourteen years. Surviving is their daughter, Beth Little Roberts (Andy) of Georgetown, SC; their grandson, Walt Roberts of Washington, DC; and their granddaughter, Elizabeth Roberts Bullard (John) of Georgetown, SC. Also surviving is a brother, James C. Little (Bonnie) of Nichols, SC, several nieces and nephews, as well as special friends Sydney Johnson and Vickie C. Tompkins. In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Little was predeceased by one brother, Herman W. Little, and one sister, Coleen Little Hill. Mr. Little's family extends profound gratitude to all those who enriched the spiritual life and care of both Mr. Little and his family members during these last few difficult weeks. Funeral services will be at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at First Baptist Church Georgetown, 219 Cleland Street, corner of Cleland and Highmarket Streets. The Reverend Dr. Ted Sherrill will be officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Mt. Olive Cemetery on Pennyroyal Road, just south of the City of Georgetown, off of Highway 17.The family will receive friends from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the parish hall of Prince George Winyah Church, 301 Screven Street in Georgetown, corner of Highmarket and Screven Streets. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mt. Olive Cemetery Fund and mailed to Post Office Box 1590, Georgetown, SC 29442-1590. The Georgetown Chapel of Mayer Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Service information
Mar 12
Service
Thursday, March 12, 2020
4:00PM
4:00PM
First Baptist Church
219 Cleland Street
Georgetown, SC 29440
219 Cleland Street
Georgetown, SC 29440
Guaranteed delivery before Elery's Service begins.
Mar 10
Visitation
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
4:30PM-6:30PM
4:30PM-6:30PM
Prince George Winyah Church Parish Hall
Highmarket Street
Georgetown, SC 29440
Highmarket Street
Georgetown, SC 29440
Guaranteed delivery before Elery's Visitation begins.
