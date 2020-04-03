MARION -- Edward Dee Reeves, formerly of Clarksville, Arkansas, passed away April 2nd, 2020 after a long, hard-fought battle. Edward retired in 2002 from the United States Army after 27 dedicated years. He was also an active member of Clinton Lodge #60.Edward is survived by his wife, Susan Reeves; daughter, Laura Nobles (Cody); mother, Sarah Colvett (Fred); father, Ronald Reeves (Doris); 1 granddaughter, Willow Nobles; 3 sister-in-laws, 2 brother-in-laws, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his brother, Tracy Lee Reeves.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Wounded Warrior Project (WoundedWarriorProject.org) P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Arrangements for Edward will be announced at a later time. The family will receive friends at the home. An online register is available at Richardsonfh.net
To plant a tree in memory of Edward Reeves as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
