DARLINGTON -- Edward James "Eddie" Young, 71, died February 22, 2020.Funeral services will be held 2 pm Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Christ Church conducted by Father Donald Hayes. Interment, with military honors, will follow in the church cemetery directed by Kistler-Hardee Funeral Home of Darlington. The family will receive friends in the Parish Hall immediately following the service.Mr. Young was born in Florence County. He was the son of Doris Lemon Young and the late Edward James Young, Sr. Eddie was a lifelong resident of Darlington. He graduated from St. John's High School. After graduation, he joined the United States Army. He was commissioned to serve in Vietnam, and served honorably until his duty to his country was complete. He then returned to the Darlington area where he would live the remainder of his life.Eddie was a quiet soul. He loved his church, his family, his country, and his many friends. He will be missed by them all.Eddie is survived by his mother, Mrs. Dot Young; his loving wife, Machelle Still Young; his daughters, Leslie and husband Andy and Ashlyn and husband, Allen; his sister, Kay Young Dantzler Lancaster and husband, Glenn; five grandchildren, Bryanna, Jayden, Elizabeth, Ciaria, and Tristin; a great grandchild, Greylynn; numerous nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by his father, his brother, Richard J. Young, and his sister, Maria M. Manuel.His family and close friends, Parish Lambert, Rick Young, Bo Young, Stephen Hannay, Austin Oates, Tommy Young, Daniel Dantzler and Kenny Locklair will serve as pallbearers, and escort him to his final resting place.At his request, Eddie will be taken to his home, where he will remain until he is moved to the church for his funeral.The family suggest memorials be made to Christ Church, 2305 N. Williston Rd., Florence, SC 29506.
