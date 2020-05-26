MULLINS -- Edward Earl "Eddie" McDonald, 61, husband of Dianne Jackson McDonald, died Monday, May 25, 2020 at his home after an illness.Eddie was born August 4, 1958 in Loris, the son of the late Walter Kenneth McDonald and the late Ruby Lois McInnis McDonald. He was a Health Physics Technician with Duke Energy. Eddie was a graduate of Mullins High School and a 1980 graduate of Francis Marion University. He was an avid supporter of Mullins athletics. Eddie was a member of Mullins First Baptist Church.Surviving Eddie in addition to his wife of the home are his two Sons, Nicholas Edward (Anna) McDonald of Charleston and Jackson Kent (Emmeline) McDonald of Leesburg, VA; his Grandson, Aldous Oswald McDonald; his Mother, Ann B. McDonald of Mullins; his Sisters and Brothers: Melissa (Keith) White of Effingham, William (Patti) Brown of Mullins, Chuck (Donna) Brown of Mullins and Vanessa (Rodney) Cox of Florence; his Mother-in-Law: Edith Jackson of Mullins; his Brother-in-Law: Dean Jackson of Mullins; and several nieces and nephews.Eddie was predeceased by a brother, Michael McDonald and his Father-in-Law, Jimmy Jackson.Graveside services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Thursday, May 28, at Devotion Gardens Cemetery, directed by Cox-Collins Funeral Home. Services will be livestreamed on the Facebook page for Cox-Collins.Memorials may be made to Mullins First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 443, Mullins, South Carolina 29574.
