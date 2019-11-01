CHARLESTON - Edward Bernard Turner, Jr., retired Army colonel and the first mayor of the Town of Kiawah Island, died Oct. 27, 2019. He was 91. Col. Turner was born on May 25, 1928. He graduated from The Citadel, Class of 1949, and from two service schools, and was awarded four medals. He served for 28 years in the U.S. Army, including two tours in Vietnam, Germany, and Hawaii, retiring in 1977. Turner was active in the Episcopal Church of Our Saviour in Johns Island, SC. Upon moving into Charleston in 1999 he became a member of Old Saint Andrews Parish Church. Turner was a life member of the Association of Citadel Men and served in four civic clubs. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Mary Louise Newman Turner; three sons; a daughter; three grandsons; two granddaughters; a great-grandson; and a sister, Betty Turner Mears (Ted) of Florence, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or The Citadel Foundation. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

