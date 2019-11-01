CHARLESTON - Edward Bernard Turner, Jr., retired Army colonel and the first mayor of the Town of Kiawah Island, died Oct. 27, 2019. He was 91. Col. Turner was born on May 25, 1928. He graduated from The Citadel, Class of 1949, and from two service schools, and was awarded four medals. He served for 28 years in the U.S. Army, including two tours in Vietnam, Germany, and Hawaii, retiring in 1977. Turner was active in the Episcopal Church of Our Saviour in Johns Island, SC. Upon moving into Charleston in 1999 he became a member of Old Saint Andrews Parish Church. Turner was a life member of the Association of Citadel Men and served in four civic clubs. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Mary Louise Newman Turner; three sons; a daughter; three grandsons; two granddaughters; a great-grandson; and a sister, Betty Turner Mears (Ted) of Florence, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or The Citadel Foundation. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.