Funeral service for Mrs. Edith J. Friday will be 11 AM Thursday in the New Haven United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Dickfield Cemetery directed by Bacote-Eaddy Funeral Home. She died Friday February 28, 2020. She was born in Oak Grove, Virginia a daughter of the late William Thomas and Mollie Elizabeth Newman. She attended the public schools of Oak Grove, Manassas and Fairfax, VA. She was employed at Howard University. After moving to Timmonsville, SC she became a faithful member of the New Haven UMC, where she served in many capacities. Survivors include: her husband Samuel David "SD" Friday, Jr.; two daughters, Nadine K. (Raymond) Spriggs and Renee S. (John) Anderson; two sons, Samuel David Friday, III and Robert Dexter Friday; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in memory of Edith Friday to the McLeod HOPE fund. www.mcleodhealth. org.The family is receiving friends at 2116 Lynches River Road, Timmonsville.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Promotions
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.