Private Graveside Services for Edith Belin will be conducted 11:00 AM, Sunday, June 7, 2020 at St. Luke AME Church Cemetery, Johnsonville, SC. She died on Sunday, May 31st in a local hospital after an illness. Edith, daughter of the late Clarence and Bertha B. Davis, was born in Marion County on March 13, 1944. She attended public schools in Pamplico, South Carolina. She was formerly employed in housekeeping for over 29 years at McLeod Regional Medical Center until her retirement in 1989.She was a member of St. Luke AME Church, Johnsonville, SC. Survivors include: two sisters, Louise B. Anderson and Georgia Belin; two brothers, James (Mary) Belin and Gary Williamson; one aunt, Lucille Belin; three uncles; Luther Belin, Willie Joe Belin and David Belin; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.The family is receiving friends at 1434 North Whitehall Drive, Florence. Memorials and Condolences may be mailed to Ideal Funeral Parlor, 106 E. Darlington Street, Florence, SC 29506 or visit www.idealfuneral.com to leave a message for the family.
