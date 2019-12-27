SUMTER -- Edgar C. "Zeke" Godfrey, Jr., 81, husband of Lucille McQuaig Godfrey, died Wednesday, December 25, 2019.Born April 8, 1938, in Florence County, he was a son of the late Edgar C. Godfrey, Sr. and the late Lillian Pace Godfrey. Mr. Godfrey was a member and past Deacon of Grace Baptist Church. He retired from United Insurance Company of America as District Manager after 40 years of service. He was a member of the Life Underwriter Training Council and Hampton Lodge 204 AFM in Florence.Survivors include his wife of 63 years; three sons, Edgar C. Godfrey, III of Charleston, Steven E. "Archie" Godfrey of Morehead City, NC; and Malcolm A. "Mack" Godfrey of Ocala, FL; five grandchildren, Edgar C. "Clay" Godfrey, IV, Chad Thomas, Katie Thomas, Macky J. Godfrey, and Jacob A. Godfrey; three great grandchildren, Blake Thomas, Taylor Thomas, and Braylen Godfrey; one sister, Algie G. Banks of Florence; three brothers, James C. "Shorty" Godfrey (Lynelle), and George E. "Buck" Godfrey (Mary Ann) both of Florence, and Jackie G. "Bubba" Godfrey (Janice) of Summerton; and a number of nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by two sisters, Ramona G. Broach and Shirley G. Isenhower.A graveside service will be held 12 p.m. Noon Monday in the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Florence with the Rev. Dr. Steve Williams officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Monday at Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home.Memorials may be made to Grace Baptist Church, 219 W Calhoun St, Sumter, SC 29150.Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Florence Police searching for missing teen
-
Hartsville squad leaves Hilton Head tournament after alleged altercation with another team
-
Florence police ask for public's assistance to identify two people
-
Hunter Jeffords
-
A California woman took her date to a hockey game. He went to the restroom — and never came back.
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.