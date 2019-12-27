SUMTER -- Edgar C. "Zeke" Godfrey, Jr., 81, husband of Lucille McQuaig Godfrey, died Wednesday, December 25, 2019.Born April 8, 1938, in Florence County, he was a son of the late Edgar C. Godfrey, Sr. and the late Lillian Pace Godfrey. Mr. Godfrey was a member and past Deacon of Grace Baptist Church. He retired from United Insurance Company of America as District Manager after 40 years of service. He was a member of the Life Underwriter Training Council and Hampton Lodge 204 AFM in Florence.Survivors include his wife of 63 years; three sons, Edgar C. Godfrey, III of Charleston, Steven E. "Archie" Godfrey of Morehead City, NC; and Malcolm A. "Mack" Godfrey of Ocala, FL; five grandchildren, Edgar C. "Clay" Godfrey, IV, Chad Thomas, Katie Thomas, Macky J. Godfrey, and Jacob A. Godfrey; three great grandchildren, Blake Thomas, Taylor Thomas, and Braylen Godfrey; one sister, Algie G. Banks of Florence; three brothers, James C. "Shorty" Godfrey (Lynelle), and George E. "Buck" Godfrey (Mary Ann) both of Florence, and Jackie G. "Bubba" Godfrey (Janice) of Summerton; and a number of nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by two sisters, Ramona G. Broach and Shirley G. Isenhower.A graveside service will be held 12 p.m. Noon Monday in the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Florence with the Rev. Dr. Steve Williams officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Monday at Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home.Memorials may be made to Grace Baptist Church, 219 W Calhoun St, Sumter, SC 29150.Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Edgar Godfrey, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.