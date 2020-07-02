Edaphell Bernice Hyman Gibbs, 89, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.Mrs. Gibbs was born May 1, 1931, in the Pamplico area of South Carolina during a far more gentle time in our land. Neighbors were all quick to offer help in difficult times. Sundays were set aside for Church Worship, followed by dinners home prepared and frequently attended by grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. Being a good citizen, hard worker, and loyal friend was the norm. Her loving parents were Luther Hyman and Theodosia Eaddy Hyman. Her brothers were Bobby Hyman, Wayne Hyman and Lawrence Hyman who have all previously joined their parents in Heaven. Surviving members of brothers' families are sister-in-law, Ann Hyman of Florence; nephew, Terry (Elizabeth) Hyman of Florence; nephew, Chris Hyman (Gaye) of Lexington SC; sister-in-law, Marie Hyman of Moncks Corner SC; niece, Donna (John) Jones of Goose Creek, SC; nephew, Mark ( Diann) Hyman of Moncks Corner, SC and nephew, Phillip (Kay) Hyman of N. Charleston, SC; niece, Deborah (Keith) Stephens of Tega Cay, SC. Predeceasing Ms. Gibbs are also her son, William (Billy) and his surviving grandchildren, William "Rusty" Earl III of Florence, SC and Brandi Dillmore of Wichita, KS; great-grandsons, Brendan and Carter Dillmore. Son, James, is survived by daughter, Christi Gibbs, and grandson, James Dargan Brown. Daughter, Kathy, is survived by daughter Carrie (Curtis) Badder and great-grandsons, John David Shaw and Brady Badder. Kathy is also survived by son, Joseph Ford. Mrs. Gibbs is survived by two daughters, Cheryl (Jack) Galloway of Dallas, GA and grandsons, Jason (Wendy) Galloway of Moore, SC and Seth Galloway of Birmingham, AL and great-grandchildren, Carlyle, Mary Claire, Benjamin, Joshua, Daniel, Robert Galloway and great-grandson, Robert Galloway of Aiken, SC and predeceased by her grandchild, Jeffrey Galloway. Surviving also, Cecelia (William) Burbage, of Florence, SC and grandson, Vance Burbage of Columbia, SC.Edaphell Gibbs began a career with Bell South at 15 years of age. She transitioned to the transportation lines of Trailways, Greyhound and Southeastern Stages. During her approximately 55 years of employment in the travel industry, she began a ministry to the residents of Florence County and all travelers. During course of time, she worked with local churches, United Way, SC Detention Centers, local charities and stranded travelers to find their ways home. When no help could be found, Ms .Gibbs covered costs of tickets and electric bills to keep people warm in winter. Her daughter, Cecelia Burbage, assisted her until health reasons took Ms. Gibbs from work she loved. During this busy life of unlimited hours on the job, she always found time for family. She always kept in touch with her cousins, Barfield Holland, Euford Hyman, Fred Eaddy and sisters. Ms. Gibbs was a devoted supporter of Immanuel Baptist Church, its Pastors and her Sunday School Classes throughout the years.A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Immanuel Baptist Church directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Due to current COVID-19 concerns, social distancing will be observed.Memorials may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church, 306 West Cherokee Road, Florence, SC 29501Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
