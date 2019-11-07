DARLINGTON -- Earnest "Diller" Heyward Scurry, age 75, died Wednesday, November 06, 2019. Funeral services will be held 3:30 pm Saturday, November 9th in the chapel at Belk Funeral Home with burial following at Grove Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends 6-8 pm Friday at the funeral home. Born November 15, 1943, Earnest was the son of the late James Scurry and Geneva Weaver Scurry. He served in the U.S. National Guard. He worked for Industrial Paving for 33 years, and previously owned Raceway Grill in Darlington. Surviving are his wife, Judy Bochette Scurry of Darlington; son, Brad (Heather) Scurry of Hartsville; grandchildren, Justin Lambert, Dustin Scurry(fiancé Brooke), and Kaitlin Scurry; two great-grandchildren, Macie and Sage Scurry; step-children, Patsy (Steve) Esponda of Wyoming and Mack (Belinda) McCarley of York, SC. Also surviving are two brothers, Lewis Scurry of Columbia and Allen Scurry of Rocky Mount, NC; sister, Marie Cox of Bishopville; and his fur babies, Rambo, Sassy and Sam.He was preceded in death by a daughter, Chasity Scurry; his first wife, Melba Scurry; second wife, Diane Scurry; siblings, Willie Mae, Ruby, Betty Jean, J.T., Harold, David, Roland, Jim, and Wayne. Memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice. A guestbook is available online at belkfuneralhome.com.
