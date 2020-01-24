G. Earl Suggs of Traveler's Rest, S.C. was promoted to heaven January 13, 2020 after a long illness. Mr. Suggs was born December 25, 1946 in Lumberton, N.C. to Carolyn Dawson Skipper (Granny) of Florence, where he lived half his life. He was a "firearms specialist." He worked for Greenville Hunting and Fishing and Luthi's for over 30 years. He is survived by his mother, a sister, Jenny Peyton of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., a daughter, Raechel S. Fowler (Rick) of Marion, N.C, two grandchildren, Riley and Ryan, and several nieces and nephews, plus an "extended family" of Tommy Taylor's in Florence, SC. He graduated from McLenaghan High School in 1965, where he helped conduct the Chorale. He served 3 years in the US Army. He taught the Bible at Meadowbrook Church (Parkland now) in Darlington County. The family is especially grateful to Charles Head and his family of Greenville for looking after "brother Earl".A memorial service will be held at The Church at Parkland, 1302 S. Cashua Dr., Florence, S.C. on Saturday, January 25 at 3:00 PM. Visitation will follow after the service in the church. Memorials may be made to The Church at Parkland. Online condolences may be made to Raechel Fowler
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Hartsville boys' basketball team not allowed to play in Hartsville High School Classic
-
Driver killed, three passengers injured in Hartsville-area wreck
-
Police seeking help locating missing Florence man
-
Reactions pour in about F1S' future on-campus stadiums
-
Ex-West Florence star Jalen Cameron scores 17 in Georgia Southwestern's win over Francis Marion
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Promotions
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.