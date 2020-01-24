G. Earl Suggs of Traveler's Rest, S.C. was promoted to heaven January 13, 2020 after a long illness. Mr. Suggs was born December 25, 1946 in Lumberton, N.C. to Carolyn Dawson Skipper (Granny) of Florence, where he lived half his life. He was a "firearms specialist." He worked for Greenville Hunting and Fishing and Luthi's for over 30 years. He is survived by his mother, a sister, Jenny Peyton of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., a daughter, Raechel S. Fowler (Rick) of Marion, N.C, two grandchildren, Riley and Ryan, and several nieces and nephews, plus an "extended family" of Tommy Taylor's in Florence, SC. He graduated from McLenaghan High School in 1965, where he helped conduct the Chorale. He served 3 years in the US Army. He taught the Bible at Meadowbrook Church (Parkland now) in Darlington County. The family is especially grateful to Charles Head and his family of Greenville for looking after "brother Earl".A memorial service will be held at The Church at Parkland, 1302 S. Cashua Dr., Florence, S.C. on Saturday, January 25 at 3:00 PM. Visitation will follow after the service in the church. Memorials may be made to The Church at Parkland. Online condolences may be made to Raechel Fowler

To plant a tree in memory of Earl Suggs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.